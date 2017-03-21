Dead man found in Fresno possibly involved in hit-and-run and shooting

A deceased man was found lying on the ground in central Fresno after possibly being involved in both a shooting and hit-and-run Tuesday night.
The man in his 30s was found east of Gettysburg Avenue and Augusta Street after Fresno police received calls about a shooting around 8 p.m., said Lt. Mark Hudson. It was determined that the victim was struck by a vehicle. Authorities were still trying to determine if the victim was linked to the shooting. It also is unknown if the man had gunshot wounds on his body nor if he died because of the hit-and-run.
Witnesses later reported seeing a vehicle with major frontal damage south of the scene, near Holland Avenue and Fresno Street, said Hudson. Officials believe they have found the driver linked to the incident.
Gettysburg Avenue at Augusta and Angus streets will be closed off to traffic for several hours.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
