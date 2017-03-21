Porterville man arrested for allegedly aiding suspect in attempted homicide

A Porterville man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly being an accessory in an attempted homicide by helping the suspect, who stabbed a man in Porterville, from being apprehended.
Joan Barrajan, 26, was arrested after Porterville police determined he was allegedly providing Yovani Raya, 22, with information on the case and aiding him from being arrested. Raya is suspected of sending a 30-year-old man to the hospital after stabbing him multiple times in Porterville on Jan. 27.
Barrajan was arrested in the 800 block of east Putman Avenue, near Leggett Street in Porterville, police said. he was booked into the Tulare County Jail.
Raya, of Terra Bella, remains at large. An arrest warrant has been issued and authorities consider him armed and dangerous.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Porterville police at 559-782-7400.
