One student slashes another at Clovis East, officials say; school put on lockdown

Clovis East High School was put on lockdown for an hour Tuesday morning after a student sustained cuts to his abdomen during an altercation with another student, officials reported.
Spokeswoman Kelly Avants said the incident took place about 7:30 a.m. in a restroom on the campus in the 2900 block of North Leonard Avenue. The students were known to one another, Avants said. She declined to say what sort of weapon was used, but said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Avants described the injury as a slash, not a puncture wound. The student was treated at the scene, then transported to a hospital to be checked out.
Avants said the lockdown was not initiated because of danger to other students, but for the police investigation of the incident. She said there would “be consequences” for the student who committed the assault. She declined to specifiy what the consequences would be. The ages of the students were not released.
