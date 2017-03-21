Mother of murder suspect Gabriel Garza also sought by police

A Fresno woman who is the mother of murder suspect Gabriel Garza is helping her son elude capture, Fresno police reported Monday.
Sgt. Ray Villalvazo said Amy Marie Garza, 42, is harboring Gabriel Garza, 18, one of two men wanted in connection with the murder of Amber Baker, 20, who was shot to death at a central Fresno apartment on Feb. 26. Isaac Razo, 17, is also sought in the slaying. Villalvazo said officers have conducted several searches at multiple locations for Gabriel Garza.
Police are asking for help finding both Gabriel Garza and his mother. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either person is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP for a cash reward. Callers can remain anonymous.
