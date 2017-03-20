Prison officials seek inmate who walked away from Mariposa facility

California prison officials are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Sierra Conservation Center, Mount Bullion Conservation Camp in Mariposa County on Monday.
Blake Castro, 31, was reported missing during an inmate count. He was last seen at 2 a.m. Monday in his assigned housing unit.
Local law enforcement and the California Highway are assisting in the search for Castro.
Castro is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of Chinese writing on his right forearm. He was committed to the California Deparment of Corrections on Aug. 2, 2016, from Fresno County to serve a four-year sentence for inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant. He was scheduled to be released in November 2018.
Anyone who sees inmate Castro should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Castro should contact the Mt. Bullion Conservation Camp Commander at (209) 742-5494, or the SCC Watch Commander at (209) 984-5291, extension 5439.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments