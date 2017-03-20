Driver jailed after striking, killing Merced pedestrian with car

A 24-year-old woman from Firebaugh allegedly ran over and killed a pedestrian around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from the Merced Police Department.
Ashley Sanders was driving a red 2013 Dodge Avenger on 19th and I streets in Merced, the statement said. When officers arrived on scene they found a 20-year-old woman lying in the street.
The victim, identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as Tiarra Gallashaw, succumbed to her injuries after arriving at a Modesto hospital.
Witnesses told officers Sanders fled the scene after she ran over the woman, who was a resident in the Merced downtown neighborhood, the statement said. There was major damage to her car.
The statement said Sanders struck multiple vehicles with her car before hitting the victim.
The scene was described by officers as “very chaotic” with a large group of people gathered in the street.
Sanders was booked into Merced County Jail on homicide charges. She remained in jail Monday on $1 million bail, booking records show.
Sanders was booked into jail last month on prostitution charges and posted bond before being released, booking records show.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
