Stockton police tickets participants before sideshow can begin

Stockton police went after the vehicles instead of participants to disperse a “sideshow” before it could even get started.
Officers received information that a sideshow – where drivers spin in circles, burn rubber and hang from vehicles – would take place in the 10300 block of Trinity Parkway over the weekend.
When officers arrived at the spot Saturday they found 200 people ready to participate. The California Highway Patrol was also there to shut down the planned sideshow.
The event never got off the ground, police said. Officers moved in, delivering 15 warnings, issuing 49 citations, conducting 11 equipment inspections and calling for four tow trucks to haul cars away.
Since the first of the year, 10 vehicles have been seized in Stockton for participating in sideshows.
