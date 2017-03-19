Police searching for suspects after central Fresno shooting

Fresno police on Sunday were searching for suspects who ran off after a shooting reported in central Fresno.
Lt. Jose Garza said police went to the intersection of Buckingham Way and Clark Street after callers reported hearing gunshots. He said the suspects were riding in a blue Honda vehicle.
The exact location of the shooting was not determined. But Garza said the victims told police they were shot at in a dirt lot at the corner of Buckingham Way and Clark Street after exchanging words with the suspects. Police were canvassing the area for evidence.
None of the victims were hit by gunfire. Garza said the victims split up following the shooting, but were being interviewed by police for further information, such as a possible motive.
A woman who lives at apartments in the intersection said she only heard one shot fired.
Garza said the suspects possibly fled west on Ashlan Avenue. They could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon if they are arrested, he said.
