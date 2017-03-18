Crime

March 18, 2017 8:59 AM

Visalia police: woman arrested for DUI during focused patrol

By Ashleigh Panoo

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and child endangerment on Friday night in Visalia, said police Sgt. Damon Maurice. Her arrest came Friday during a focused patrol in the city that stopped 58 vehicles.

Stephany Hernandez, 27, was involved in a minor rollover accident during the patrol, said Maurice. Hernandez, who is from Visalia, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.

From 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, seven drivers were cited or arrested for driving without a license and 40 citations were issued.

Damon said the high visibility that police have during focused patrols helps deter drunk drivers.

