Visalia police: woman arrested for DUI during focused patrol

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and child endangerment on Friday night in Visalia, said police Sgt. Damon Maurice. Her arrest came Friday during a focused patrol in the city that stopped 58 vehicles.
Stephany Hernandez, 27, was involved in a minor rollover accident during the patrol, said Maurice. Hernandez, who is from Visalia, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.
From 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, seven drivers were cited or arrested for driving without a license and 40 citations were issued.
Damon said the high visibility that police have during focused patrols helps deter drunk drivers.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments