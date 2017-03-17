Farm equipment worth $130,000 found days after reported stolen

A stolen $130,000 farm equipment was found Friday after it was reported missing Monday, said Tony Botti from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The 1997 blue-colored Power Screen 620 Trommel was stolen from a field near Herndon and Rolinda avenues, just west of northwest Fresno.
The exact location of where it was found was not released. However, Botti said it was recovered about 15 miles away from where it was stolen.
A tip led investigators to the device, which is used to sift rocks out of soil.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
