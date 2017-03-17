Two Clovis residents suspected of wiring money to China in drug trade

Two Clovis residents are facing drug smuggling and conspiracy charges after an eight-count indictment was brought against them in court Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced the charges against Terry Ford, 37, and Dawn Peters, 35, alleging they distributed synthetic drugs and were trying to launder money.
Talbert said court documents allege Ford and Peters intended to distribute Dibutylone HCI, a controlled substance, and Alpha-PHP, an analogue of a controlled substance. The documents also showed Ford and Peters allegedly wired money to China as part of the drug distribution, he said.
If convicted, Ford and Peters face a maximum of 20 years in prison along with a $1 million fine.
