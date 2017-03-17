On Feb. 26, a group of eight people used distraction techniques to burglarize Harris Ranch Store during its business hours. Anyone with information about these suspects should call (559) 600-8171 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
A wanted man crashed his vehicle into a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, after a short police pursuit. Passengers on the bus had minor complaints of pain, police said.
Fresno police on Thursday, February 23, 2017 sought help tracking down two armed robbers involved in a brazen daylight crime Feb. 8 near First Street and Herndon Avenue by releasing video surveillance of the incident.
Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti explains what happened when deputies tried to pull over a man who then sped away, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through central Fresno Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.