Suspect in stolen car leads Fresno police on high-speed chase

Police say the suspect in a high-speed pursuit Friday may have stolen the car that morning from a dealership lot.
Alfredo Bueno, 34, was taken into custody after the chase ended on Saginaw Avenue, east of Maroa Avenue, in central Fresno.
Police Lt. Joe Gomez said a loaded, stolen firearm was in the Subaru Bueno was driving.
The pursuit began after a motorcycle officer tried to conduct a traffic stop near Divisadero Street and Highway 41. Instead of pulling over, Bueno drove away, Gomez said, and in the ensuing chase nearly struck the motorcycle officer.
The pursuit went through the Tower District. An officer tried a “pinch” manuever with his patrol car but the Subaru powered through it. The chase ended when Bueno crashed the car on Saginaw.
Gomez said the Subaru appeared to be new and was apparently stolen from a Lithia dealership in Fresno.
Bueno faces weapons charges along with charges of felony pursuit and assault on an officer.
Comments