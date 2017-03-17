Sanger chop shop raid recovers stolen forklift, firearms

Fresno police officers investigating a chop shop in the Sanger area Tuesday arrested Ricardo Casas, 32, of Parlier on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. Sgt. Doug Goertzen said Casas may also be booked on firearms charges.
Goertzen, of the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team, said detectives were investigating possible chop shop activity in the Sanger area when the arrest was made. Detectives went to the 3200 block of South Sanger Avenue, where they recovered a stolen forklift and three firearms: an AK-47 rifle, and AR-15 rifle and a Beretta 9mm pistol.
