Central West High School teacher arrested on suspicion of having sex with ex-student

A Central West High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with a 17-year-old former student, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.
Michael Morton, 40, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.
Spokesman Tony Botti said the activity involved a female in 2015, shortly after she graduated from the school. The alleged sexual activity came to light earlier this week, and the sheriff’s office began an investigation, he said.
Central Unified spokeswoman Sonja Dosti did not release details but said Morton no longer works for the district.
“We are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s department in their investigation,” Dosti said Thursday.
