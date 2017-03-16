Tulare High teacher arrested on suspicion of having sex with a student at the school

A teacher at Tulare Union High School has been arrested for having sex with a student on campus, police said Thursday.
The case started Wednesday afternoon when Tulare police received a call from the Tulare Joint Union High School District office about a possible molestation case involving a teacher reportedly having inappropriate relations with a student.
The teacher was identified as Juan Javier Sanchez, 44, of Delano, a Spanish teacher at the school for seven years.
The victim is a student at the high school and the alleged sexual acts occurred on campus during school hours, police said.
About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sanchez was arrested at the district office. He was booked into the Tulare County jail.
The victim’s name, gender and age were not released because of the severity and sensitivity of the case, police said.
Anyone with information should call Tulare police at 559-684-4290; after hours and weekends at 559-685-3454: anonymously at 559-685-2300 Ext: 4445; or online at www.tipsubmit.com/webtipstart.aspx.
The district issued a statement that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.
“The district is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students,” the statement said. “All district staff receives regular training and guidance regarding the importance of maintaining appropriate relationships with students. The district encourages both students and staff to immediately report any perceived misconduct.”
Anyone with additional information should report it to the district at 559-688-2021 and law enforcement, the statement said.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
