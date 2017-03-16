Fresno police recover pistol, marijuana after chasing suspects

Fresno police officers seized a Glock 17 pistol with a high-capacity magazine Wednesday after spotting a car with a stolen license plate near downtown Fresno.
Sgt. Jason Amarante said the officers were patrolling near North San Pablo and East Belmont avenues about 2:30 a.m. when they noticed the commercial plates on a car parked in a field with four people standing nearby. When officers approached, two suspects ran and the other two drove off. The two runners were arrested after one, identified as Alfredo Garcia, 23, tossed the pistol, Amarante said. Garcia was booked on gun charges. The second suspect, David Arias, 36, who is on parole for carjacking, was in possession of narcotics and was also booked into jail. The vehicle in which the other two fled was found minutes later. A pound of marijuana was discovered inside.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
