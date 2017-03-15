$22,000 worth of ag equipment stolen; Dos Palos man arrested

A Dos Palos man was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of burglary and other crimes in connection with the theft of $22,000 of agricultural equipment, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti identified the man as David Kenneth Brisco, 61. Botti said the stolen items included a Caterpillar road grader, a 2,000-gallon steel water storage tank, fencing and gates, and a hydraulic row disc.
Brisco was arrested after a detective spotted what looked like the stolen equipment in the 29000 block of West Whitesbridge Avenue. The property owner told authorities he purchased the items for $6,500 from a man identified as Brisco, who was arrested Friday by Dos Palos police.
Detectives were unable to recover the $6,500 used to buy the stolen equipment.
Anyone with information about Brisco is asked to contact agricultural detectives at (559) 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
