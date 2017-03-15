Pair arrested after burglary, pursuit in NE Fresno identified

Fresno police identified two men arrested in connection with burglaries that took place Tuesday in northeast Fresno as Daniel Borchardt, 35, and Angel Sanchez, 25.
The pair were arrested following the pursuit of a stolen car that began just before 4 a.m. near East Champlain Drive and East Shepard Avenue, according to Sgt. Michael Landon. Landon said officerrs were sent to investigate a burglar alarm at a Verizon store in the 900 block of East Champlain, and then were diverted to a second alarm at Sceptre and Sash in the 1500 block of East Champlain. The officers spotted a Toyota speeding away from the store and attempted to stop it, but broke off pursuit at Cedar and Herndon avenues because of the danger to the public. The Toyota lost a tire and was abandoned near Cedar and Ashlan avenues. Officers used a police dog to track the suspects to the 3900 block of East Pontiac Way.
Officers recovered stolen electronic devices in the Toyota and the home where the suspects were found. The break-in at Sceptre and Sash was unsuccessful. Borchardt was booked on charges of evading an officer, burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and possessing a stolen vehicle. Sanchez was booked on charges of burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
