Turlock man, son of judge, charged with attempted murder of Merced sheriff’s deputies

5:26 Overview of the California School Dashboard Pause

0:44 Three Stockton-area people arrested in series of Fresno cigarette heists

0:50 Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

1:02 One dead after fight between co-workers at plant south of Fresno

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

0:59 Clovis Unified student Ananya Vinay went to 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee

5:04 Royal Robbins interview