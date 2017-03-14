Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

An armed man surprises two clerks at the business by hiding in the back room, then coming out at closing time and robbing them.
Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Murder in downtown Fresno

The body of a man found near Broadway and Stanislaus Street in downtown Fresno on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details.

Crime

Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales

Clovis Police Department stage a minor decoy operation Friday night, Feb. 24, 2017 in Clovis, Calif., to determine if stores would sell alcohol to a minor. Take a ride in the squad car as officers run the operation, which is funded by a California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control grant. Officers visited 45 stores and issued two citations, which carry a fine of at least $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.

Editor's Choice Videos