Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

Clovis Police Department stage a minor decoy operation Friday night, Feb. 24, 2017 in Clovis, Calif., to determine if stores would sell alcohol to a minor. Take a ride in the squad car as officers run the operation, which is funded by a California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control grant. Officers visited 45 stores and issued two citations, which carry a fine of at least $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.