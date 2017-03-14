Visalia man, back near scene of crime, arrested on bank robbery charge

A Visalia man was arrested Monday on suspicion of bank robbery after returning to an area near the scene of the alleged crime.
Alexander Truesdell, 24, of Visalia, is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on South Mooney Boulevard at 4:04 p.m. Monday.
Truesdell drove away but came back to the area and was arrested in the nearby Rite-Aid store after getting into a dispute with a clerk, Lt. Brent Abbott said.
Police aren’t sure why the dispute occurred or why he was in the store.
The case remains under investigation.
