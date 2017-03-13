Suspects wanted in six gas station robberies turn out to be teenagers

Four juveniles are suspected in a series of armed robberies of gas stations in Hanford and Lemoore, Hanford police said.
The most recent of six holdups – five in Hanford and one in Lemoore – happened about 10:25 p.m. Thursday at the T&A Mobile gas station at 10th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard.
The first armed robbery occurred Feb. 19. Video surveillance from the businesses show what appear to be the same people in each heist, police said.
A vehicle was identified from the most recent robbery, leading police to a home in Hanford, where evidence was found and three boys ages 17, 16 and 15 were arrested, as was a 16-year-old girl.
They were booked into the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and attempted homicide for the stabbing of a store clerk in the Lemoore case.
Anyone with information should call police at 559-585-2540.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments