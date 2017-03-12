Suspected gang member arrested after driving stolen vehicle with false plates

An alleged Ruthless Thug Life gang member was arrested Sunday after driving a stolen vehicle with an incorrect license plate in Fresno.
A silver 1991 Honda Accord with the license plate of a 2003 Kia was spotted driving near First Street and Belmont Avenue, said Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen. Police pulled over driver Joseph Archuleta, 23, and his passenger near Hedges and First Street. After an investigation, officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Madera. The two were then detained.
Archuleta of Kerman, who was also on felony probation for felony evading, was booked into the Fresno County Jail, Goertzen said. Archuleta faces charges of felony auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and probation violation.
No other information on the passenger was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team tip line at 559-621-CCAT (2228) or email ccatt@fresno.gov. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
