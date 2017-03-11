Tulare sheriff’s department looking for three suspects in assault near Dinuba

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is looking for at least three suspects who assaulted a man Saturday around 3 a.m.
The victim, identified by sheriff’s deputies as Antonio Garcia, said two men and a woman approached his car as he was parked on the shoulder of a road in the 43200 block of Road 96, east of Dinuba.
Garcia told deputies that the suspects brandished a weapon at him and demanded money. At one point, one shot was fired at the vehicle by one of the suspects before they left the scene.
The sheriff’s department said the suspects left in a white, four-door sedan with paper plates.
The department is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations unit at 559-733-6218 or 800-808-0488.
