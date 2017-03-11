Porterville man crashes into occupied home after police chase him through town

A driver in Porterville crashed into a home Friday night and then ran away after police began chasing him when he failed to yield at a traffic enforcement stop.
The police tried to stop Vincent Saucedo, 20, in the area of Olive Avenue and Villa Street around 9:15 p.m., but he led the officers in a pursuit.
The chase came to a stop when Saucedo crashed into the side of an occupied home in the area of Villa Street and Union Avenue. He then ran from the crash scene but was arrested a short time later, police said.
Saucedo was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department on charges including evading officers, resisting arrest and driving without a license.
Nobody in the home was injured, police said.
