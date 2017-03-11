Man once suspected of murder arrested after fleeing from officers near downtown Fresno

A Fresno man who was once arrested on suspicion of murder in the slaying of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez but later released from jail was arrested just after midnight Saturday after running from police following a traffic stop.
Isaac Stafford, 20, was stopped by police around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Divisadero and San Pablo streets, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez said. He added that Stafford first gave misleading information about his identity before officers determined who he was.
Stafford had been driving with a suspended license. Alvarez said Stafford did not want to cooperate with the police during the traffic stop and eventually ran off. He allegedly was carrying an unloaded gun magazine in his pocket, Alvarez said. Police later found a 9 mm pistol with a high capacity magazine attached.
A K-9 unit was called in as well as several other officers to detain Stafford. Alvarez said Stafford has an extensive history of gun violence.
In 2016, Stafford was arrested along with two other men in connection with the death of Janessa, who was killed by a stray bullet from a gang gunfight on Marks Avenue north of Clinton Avenue in 2015. Stafford was released from jail and never charged with murder in the killing.
A large amount of cash was found on Stafford and also inside his vehicle Saturday, Alvarez said. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges including providing false information to an officer, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm and high-capacity gun magazine.
Alvarez said anyone with information on other illegally possessed firearms should call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
