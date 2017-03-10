Driver leaves after hitting woman, 9-year-old in southeast Fresno

Two people, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured after hit-and-run in southeast Fresno on Friday evening, said police Lt. Steve Card.
An 18-year-old woman and the girl were walking inside a marked crosswalk at Orange and Butler avenues when a Toyota Scion hit them around 6:30 p.m, said Card.
The woman suffered serious injuries; the girl had minor injuries. Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to survive.
The car is described as a dark colored Scion with low-profile tires. It should also have front end damage, Card said.
Although the two were using the crosswalk, said Card, it was dark and the car was speeding.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
