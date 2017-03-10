Intruder ‘going out in a body bag or in handcuffs,’ homeowner tells police dispatcher

Fresno police used a Taser three times to subdue a man who broke into a house and was confronted by the armed homeowner Friday morning near downtown Fresno.
The break-in occurred at Grant Avenue and Fresno Street about 11 a.m. Sam Speight said he is restoring the home on the west side of Fresno Street and it is the third time someone has broken in.
He was at work when he was alerted by his alarm system and called his mother to check on the home. She confirmed there was someone inside. Speight said he drove to the house, armed himself and confronted the man, who refused to leave.
“He said it was his house,” Speight said. “He just glared at me.”
Speight called police. He said he told a dispatcher: “If you don’t get somebody over here in five minutes, he’s going out in a body bag or in handcuffs.”
Police arrived a short time later.
Sgt. Glen Schafer said the suspect, who was not immediately identified, fought with officers, pulling one hand away when officers tried to handcuff him, breaking the restraint. Officers then used the electronic stun device and the suspect submitted.
He was taken to a hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments