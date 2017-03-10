Intruder ‘going out in a body bag or in handcuffs,’ homeowner tells police dispatcher

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer Pause

6:30 Police seek suspects in Harris Ranch Store Burglary

0:55 Police talk about strange hit-and-run homicide near Saint Agnes hospital

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods