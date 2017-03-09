Police seek alleged pick pocket

Police seek the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a customer’s wallet at a Sprouts grocery store in Clovis Friday.
The crime happened at the store located near Herndon and Clovis avenues around 4:10 p.m. Video surveillance caught the suspect stealing a wallet from the woman’s purse as she turned her back, said Clovis police.
The man is described as a Hispanic, medium height and build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and light colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis police at 559-324-2556 or email clovispolice@cityofclovis.com. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
