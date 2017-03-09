Boy, 17, dead of gunshot wound in southeast Fresno; Police question his friends

A 17-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound Thursday in what police are investigating as a murder, but possibly a suicide, in southeast Fresno.
Police went to East Iowa and North Ninth streets about noon, where they found the boy mortally injured in the back room of the home, according to Lt. Joe Gomez. He died a short time later, still at the scene.
The boy had been visiting the home. Two 16-year-old boys who are friends of the victim were at the house when officers arrived. Gomez said one of the boys, who lives at the house, told officers he was at the front of the house when he heard a gunshot, ran to the room and found his wounded friend. The boy said he also saw a male climbing a back fence to escape the shooting scene. The other boy told officers he arrived shortly after the shooting. Gomez said it is possible that the victim committed suicide and officers were obtaining a search warrant to determine if there is a gun at the crime scene. The boys were also being questioned about the story by detectives.
