Police question Parlier boy after laser targets sheriff’s airplane

A 10-year-old boy in Parlier was contacted by Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives Tuesday after he pointed a laser at the sheriff’s airplane, spokesman Tony Botti said Thursday.
The incident occurred while the fixed-wing aircraft was flying over Parlier at an altitude of about 5,000 feet and the crew was distracted by the green laser. A member of the crew was able to locate someone outside a home flashing the light in the 13000 block of Seventh Street and Parlier police went to the home, where the device was confiscated. Botti said the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is considering whether to file charges.
Lasers pose a hazard for aircraft, and 31 such incidents were reported in 2016.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
