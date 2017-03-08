Crime

March 8, 2017 2:37 PM

Visalia man gets 36 years to life in baseball bat attack

The Fresno Bee

A 33-year-old Visalia man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years to life in prison after he clubbed a roommate with a baseball bat in 2012, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.

Marco Antonio Alderete was found guilty of attempted murder with the special allegation of using a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury and also assault with a deadly weapon. The Superior Court jury found Alderete was sane at the time of the attack and that he had been convicted of two prior strike felonies.

Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2012, Alderete had retrieved a bat from an outside storage bin of the recovery home where he was staying and then beat a sleeping roommate until he was restrained by another resident. The victim was hospitalized with multiple lacerations to his head and legs.

