Potty training death leads to 15 years to life in prison for legal guardian

A woman who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of a toddler has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office said.
Rosa Ramirez, 30, was arrested three years ago after paramedics found the 2-year-old girl unconscious in a home south of Hanford. Ramirez became angry and lost control after the girl soiled her clothes, authorities said at the time.
The toddler died at Valley Children’s Hospital and was found to have a fractured skull, broken left wrist and previous injuries.
Ramirez was the girl’s legal guardian because her mother, who was in jail for a theft conviction when the girl died, had terminal cancer. She has since died.
