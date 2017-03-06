Felon in possession of gun sentenced to over 3 years in prison

An felon from Auberry was sentenced to over three years of prison Monday for possession of a handgun with an unreadable serial number, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Law enforcement agents initially found a marijuana cultivation operation in the Sierra National Forest next to Gary Lee Ortiz’s property on June 8, 2015.
When officers held a follow-up investigation on Ortiz’s property, four firearms were seized and 444 marijuana plants were eradicated. Enforcement officers also eradicated 12,302 marijuana plants from public land.
In addition to being sentenced, Ortiz, 42, was also ordered to pay $5,200 in restitution for damaging public land and natural resources.
