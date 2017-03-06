Crime

Fresno great-grandmother stabbed to death, 17-year-old arrested

By Jim Guy

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after his 74-year-old great-grandmother was stabbed to death, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Officer reported.

Lt. Jose Salinas said deputies responding to the 2000 block of North Polk Avenue about 7:40 p.m. found the woman, identfied as Lupe Suarez, unconscious. The victim died at Community Regional Medical Center. The suspect fled before deputies arrived, but was arrested when he returned. Detectives did not release a motive for the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

