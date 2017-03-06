Officer’s windshield hit by projectile early Monday in southeast Fresno

Fresno police sped to southeast Fresno early Monday to aid an officer who called for help after his vehicle was struck by a projectile at Fifth Street and Liberty Avenue.
The incident took place about 1:30 a.m., police reported. The officer was northbound on Fifth when he spotted three suspicious people walking near an alley and made a U-turn to investigate. That’s when he heard three “pops,” and the car’s windshield was damaged. The officer drove south to avoid any possible gunfire.
Backup officers searched for the suspects but no one was taken into custody. Lt. Joe Gomez said police are not sure what caused the windshield damage, and it may have been a gunshot, but it is more likely some other sort of projectile, including something fired from a pellet gun.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments