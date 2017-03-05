Crime

March 5, 2017 9:31 PM

Elderly woman stabbed in west Fresno

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A woman in her 70s was sent to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in west Fresno.

The crime happened near Polk and McKinley avenues around 8:20 p.m. The victim was stabbed by a teenage boy who is now in custody, said Fresno County Sheriff Watch Commander Chris Torres.

No other information was immediately available. Authorities were still at the scene Sunday night investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

