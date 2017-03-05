Fresno police operation yields assault rifles, gang arrests

Three men were arrested and several guns were confiscated this weekend as part of the Fresno Police Department’s two-week crackdown on gun violence in the city, according to Sgt. James Rossetti.
A man in possession of a TEC-9 assault weapon was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of East Avenue in southeast Fresno.
Steven Lee, 27, of Sanger, was arrested on suspicion of possessing the TEC-9 and another gun.
On Saturday, MAGEC detectives attempted to stop Carlos Castillo, 33, in the 3500 block of East Santa Ana in central Fresno, Rosetti said.
Castillo ran, allegedly tossing a bag of narcotics on the way to a nearby home. Detectives found Castillo hiding in the house, Rosetti said.
Detectives also contacted Bulldog gang member Jesse Garcia, 33, inside the home. Two guns were found in the house, and both men were arrested, said Rosetti.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments