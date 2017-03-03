Law officer, suspect wounded in shootout near Tachi Palace

A law officer in Kings County was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man Friday on the Santa Rosa Rancheria near Tachi Palace hotel and casino.
The shooting happened near 17th Avenue and Coyote Court a little after 5 p.m. Witnesses spotted an unidentified man brandishing his gun toward people on the rancheria, said Kings County Assistant Sheriff Dave Putnam. The man ran inside a house and threatened people there with his handgun. Authorities surrounded the home, but the man was able to run away.
Officers caught up to him, and the man shot at an officer before authorities fired back, hitting the man, said Putnam.
Putnam said the officer was not seriously hurt. The unidentified man was sent to a local hospital, but Putnam declined to state his condition.
Putnam declined to identify who the officer worked for.
The critical incident team was on the scene conducting an investigation which is being led by the District Attorney’s Office.
No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
