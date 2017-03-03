Fresno Sheriff seeks team of thieves who stole from Harris Ranch Country store

Fresno County sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help in finding eight people who allegedly teamed up to distract an employee at the Harris Ranch Country Store near Coalinga on Sunday while others robbed it.
Four men and four women arrived at the business at 24505 W. Dorris Ave., east of Interstate 5, around 7:45 p.m. Part of the group looked at merchandise and distracted the employee, while two women went up stairs to the store’s private office, the sheriff’s office said. The women stole money from an unsecured safe. They found keys to another safe but were unable to open it. After four minutes the women joined their group downstairs and walked out the store.
The alleged robbers left the the store in two separate vehicles. Authorities said one was a 1990s model Dodge Caravan and another a dark colored van, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adrian Villegas at 559-600-8171. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
