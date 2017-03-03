Tower District bar patron says he doesn’t recall smashing cocktail glass into woman’s face

Fresno businessman Kelly Duley testified in his criminal trial Friday that he doesn’t remember smashing a cocktail glass into the face of a woman inside a Tower District bar and grill in July 2013.
But he told jurors that he does remember Sarah Fisher slapping him twice before hitting him in the chin with a beer bottle, causing him to blackout and fall to the floor of the Score Sports Cafe & Lounge.
Duley, 45, is on trial in Fresno County Superior Court, charged with felony assault and battery and causing great bodily injury to Fisher, who has testified that she had to get 29 stitches in her face and nine in her chest to close the gashes caused by Duley’s cocktail glass.
If convicted, Duley could face 38 years to life in prison because he has prior felony convictions. Duley, owner of Duley’s Quality Painting in Fresno, is free on $140,000 bail.
Jurors will begin deliberations Monday after closing arguments.
On the final day of testimony, Duley said he wasn’t even holding a cocktail glass that night. He said he was holding a 16-ounce beer glass containing a fruity Kamikaze mixture. He also said he didn’t initiate the fight with the then 25-year-old Fisher. The only thing he did to her was throw his drink in her face after she slapped him a second time.
You’re a liar and so is she.
Kelly Duley shouted at the prosecutor Friday
Duley also had a few choice words for Fisher and prosecutor Andrew Janz. “You’re a liar and so is she,” Duley shouted from the witness stand. “I wouldn’t put my hands on her.”
The prosecution contends that Duley struck Fisher with a cocktail glass after she rejected his advances. But Duley testified Friday that he didn’t even find Fisher attractive.
His account contradicted what Fisher told the jury on Thursday. On the witness stand, Fisher has denied hitting Duley with a beer bottle. Other than Duley, no other witness has testified that Fisher smacked Duley with a beer bottle.
The altercation happened just after midnight on July 17, 2013.
According to Fisher, she had just finished singing a song during karaoke when she decided to pay her bar tab. She said she found an open spot at the bar next to Duley, whom she didn’t know personally but knew was a regular patron of the now-closed sports bar. Fisher testified that Duley immediately grabbed her around her waist, pulled her toward him and said: “You can pay your bar tab here.”
The altercation happened just after midnight on July 17, 2013.
Fisher said she told Duley five or six times to let her go. When he didn’t, she slapped him.
But Duley testified that he had just returned to his bar stool after going to the restroom. He told the jury Fisher was standing next to him, shifting her eyes quickly back and forth between him and the bartender. “She is acting crazy,” he told the jury. “It wasn’t until later I found out she is bipolar.”
Duley said he never laid a hand on her. Instead, he was adjusting his bar stool when Fisher whacked him across the face.
He said a bartender saw the incident and he thought Fisher was going to be ejected from the establishment. Embarrassed, he said he made a joke about being slapped to other bar patrons. “It was a good one,” he told the jury. “It was the hardest slap I have ever felt.”
To ease the tension, Duley said, he bought a round of drinks for people he knew or met at the bar. He said he also passed the time talking to a woman named Eva. Later that night, he said he went to an outside patio of the sports bar to smoke a cigarette. There, he encountered Fisher again.
In the patio, Duley testified that he noticed that Fisher was sitting near the patio door. He said he felt cornered. He testified that Fisher sneered at him. He then went up to Fisher and asked her why she slapped him. He then told Fisher: “I don’t like you. You’re not my girlfriend. You’re not even attractive.”
The altercation happened just after midnight on July 17, 2013.
That is when Fisher slapped him again, Duley testified. “I was amazed how fast she was” in striking, he told the jury. Duley said that’s when he threw his drink in Fisher’s face. “I’ve been slapped twice and I felt like she needed to cool off,” he told the jury.
Duley said Fisher was mad. He testified that she grabbed a Bud Light beer bottle and hit him in the chin, causing the bottle to break. Duley said the blow gave him a bruise and busted lip. He said he doesn’t know what happened afterward because he said he fell dazed to the ground.
Fisher’s account is different because she has testified that she was talking to bouncers about throwing Duley out of the bar for grabbing her at the bar. She also told the jury that Duley mocked her, saying that he loved to be slapped, and called her “a whore – just like your mother.”
Fisher testified she cursed right back. She testified that when Duley lunged at her, she punched him in the jaw.
Duley, however, testified that he never called Fisher or her mother a whore. He also said he has sued Fisher, the owner of the closed sports bar and others for assault, false arrest and false imprisonment.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
Comments