Fresno-based narcotics team seizes 16 pounds of meth in two cities

Narcotics officers from a Fresno-based team seized 16 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday after arresting two suspects in Tulare and one in Bakersfield, Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti reported.
The agents first arranged the Tulare purchase and made arrests in that city before traveling to Bakersfield, where they seized another eight pounds and made the arrest there. Botti estimated the total street value at $45,000. Names of those in custody were not released by Botti, citing an ongoing investigation.
Narcotics officers taking part in the investigation included the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team, made up of Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies, Fresno police, California Highway Patrol, Homeland Security officers and other agencies.
Anyone with information about narcotics sales can call the Narcotics Hotline at 800-660-1086.
