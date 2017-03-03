Teenager fatally struck by alleged impaired driver, who now faces manslaughter charges

A 28-year-old man was booked on charges of manslaughter and felony driving under the influence early Friday after his Ford pickup struck and killed a 19-year-old pedestrian at Shaw and Marty avenues in northwest Fresno, police reported.
The collision reportedly occurred just before 2 a.m. The driver, identified as Brokton Bakman, was westbound on Shaw Avenue. Lt. Joe Gomez said the pedestrian was standing on a median before he stepped in front of the pickup.
Bakman stopped a short distance away and was cooperative with officers from the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Gomez said Bakman failed a field sobriety test and it appeared he was under the influence of drugs and not alcohol.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
