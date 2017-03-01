Man, teen jailed after running from Fresno police following short car chase

Two people are in jail after a short police pursuit in central Fresno on Wednesday.
Leonard Ross, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were taken to jail after Ross led police on a short chase in an alleged stolen vehicle, Sgt. Brian Valles said.
Police first spotted Ross driving the vehicle in the area of Church and Elm avenues just before 4 p.m. Officers in unmarked vehicles began following Ross and determined the vehicle was stolen out of Madera.
Valles said officers in marked police vehicles were waiting for the vehicle near Highway 41 south of McKinley Avenue. But Ross did not stop and sped off. Police did not continue the chase due to possible danger to traffic.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Eagle 1 helicopter was called in to keep track of the suspect’s vehicle and helped officers reach Ross at First and McKinley avenues, where Ross and the teenager took off running.
The air support helped officers locate Ross and the teen and both were arrested shortly after running away. Valles said the vehicle was also carrying stolen items from other unrelated burglaries.
Ross, who police identified as a west Fresno gang member, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, stolen property, evading and parole violation. The teenager was booked into the Fresno Juvenile Hall for resisting arrest.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments