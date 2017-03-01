Pursuit through Fresno ends when suspect crashes into FAX bus

The pursuit of a parolee sought on multiple charges ended Wednesday afternoon when the man collided with the back of a FAX bus at Klondike Street and San Pablo Avenue near downtown Fresno, police reported.
Neither the man who was sought by officers, identified as David Marquez, nor anyone on the bus sustained serious injuries, said Lt. Joe Alvarez, who added that the pursuit was authorized because Marquez was believed to be armed and posed a serious, immediate threat to a person he had previously assaulted with a deadly weapon.
“He would have continued (the assaults) had we not apprehended him,” added Alvarez.
The pursuit started when Marquez sped away from a traffic stop, Alvarez said. An officer ended it at Klondike with a PIT maneuver, in which a police vehicle bumps the back of the car being pursued.
PIT is an acronym for Police Immobilization Technique, which the lieutenant said is never used if speeds exceed 35 mph. Alvarez said police would have used the department’s helicopter to continue following Marquez, had that option been available.
The arrest of Marquez is part of a larger police operation, involving officers from multiple agencies in the central San Joaquin Valley. Alvarez said the operation was authorized by Chief Jerry Dyer to “go after the worst of the worst” violent offenders at large on area streets. About 80 officers were taking part in the operation Wednesday, and it is expected to continue for about two weeks.
