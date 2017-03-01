Pursuit through Fresno ends when suspect crashes into FAX bus

A pursuit of a parolee sought on multiple charges ended Wednesday afternoon when the man crashed into a FAX bus at Klondike and San Pablo avenues in central Fresno.
No one was seriously injured, Lt Joe Alvarez said.
Alvarez said the pursuit was authorized because the man was deemed a danger to a victim.
Fresno police authorized pursuing officers to perform a pit maneuver, in which the back of the suspect's car is rammed by a police vehicle to end the chase.
The identity of the parolee was not immediately available.
