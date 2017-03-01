Suspected underaged drunken driver rear-ends police car, injuring two officers

Two police officers were sent to a hospital Tuesday night after a 20-year-old man, suspected of driving under the influence, rear-ended their vehicle in central Fresno.
Around 10:18 p.m., two officers were stopped at a traffic light on Olive Avenue, east of Golden State Boulevard, when a 2003 Honda Civic heading east on Golden State Boulevard struck them from behind, Fresno police Lt. Stephen Viveros said. There was no indication the driver tried to slow down, Viveros said.
The two officers experienced minor to moderate head injuries.
Additional officers were called after the man refused to get out of his vehicle. The man finally got out and was administered a blood and alcohol test that indicated he was drunk, Viveros said.
It is believed the underaged man had been drinking at a bar nearby. He was taken into custody.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
