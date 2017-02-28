Man and woman busted ini Tulare for drugs and a weapon later released

A man and a woman in their 20s were arrested and later released from custody Tuesday after authorities found methamphetamine, heroin and an AK-47 weapon inside a Tulare residence.
A search warrant was used in the 1300 block of East Levin around 6:30 p.m. During the search, Visalia police found 3/4 pound of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of heroin and an AK-47 gun.
Antonio Medrano, 25, and Monica Lopez, 22 were cited and released because of medical conditions, Visalia police Lt. Amy Watkins said.
Medrano and Lopez face charges of possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale and transportation of heroin for sale. In addition, Medrano faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
