Visalia police man on early prison release on suspicion of burglary

A man on early release from prison was arrested Tuesday morning by Visalia police in connection with an alleged string of home break-ins.
Police had been alerted to several residential robberies where a red Honda CR-V was listed as a suspect vehicle. After locating the vehicle on the 300 block of Northeast 4th Street, police followed the suspect, Joseph Angel Cervantes, in the vehicle to another location, where he arrested him in connection with a residential burglary.
Police then searched his home and found property from several other residential burglaries. Those victims were contacted and have recovered their property, police said.
The 42-year-old Cervantes, who was also on probation, was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments